Published: - Mar 08, 2020

PLDC – It was an action-packed weekend for foreign-based Iranian strikers Mehdi Taremi and Kaveh Rezaei.

Taremi scored an important goal against Primeira Liga leader Porto at the Dragao Stadium.

Chancel Mbemba gave the leader a lead in the 18th minute but Taremi equalized the match in the 32nd minute.

He took a defender out of the way and beat Agustín Marchesín with a great class.

In Belgium, Charleroi Iranian players Kaveh Rezaei and Ali Gholizadeh made a great performance in the match against Gent.

The Zebras defeated their hosts 4-1 at the Ghelamco Arena.

Gholizaeh was brought down in the 44th minute and Marco Ilaimaharitra scored for Charleroi.

Gent Iranian defender Milad Mohammadi was shown a red card in the 84th minute for a horror tackle on his countryman Rezaei.

Rezaei also scored Charleroi’s fourth goal in the 89th minute from the penalty spot.