Published: - Mar 09, 2020

Tasnim – Tractor Japanese midfielder Yukiya Sugita joined Swedish club IK Sirius.

The 26-year-old player has joined Sirius until summer for an undisclosed fee.

Sugita joined Tractor in 2018 and played 30 matches for the Iranian club, scoring two goals for the Tabriz-based football team.

He was a member of Swedish club Dalkurd Fotbollsförening before joining Tractor.

IK Sirius, more commonly known simply as Sirius, is a Swedish football club located in Uppsala. The club is affiliated to the Upplands Fotbollförbund.