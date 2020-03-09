Tractor Midfielder Sugita Joins Swedish Club Sirius
Tasnim – Tractor Japanese midfielder Yukiya Sugita joined Swedish club IK Sirius.
The 26-year-old player has joined Sirius until summer for an undisclosed fee.
Sugita joined Tractor in 2018 and played 30 matches for the Iranian club, scoring two goals for the Tabriz-based football team.
He was a member of Swedish club Dalkurd Fotbollsförening before joining Tractor.
IK Sirius, more commonly known simply as Sirius, is a Swedish football club located in Uppsala. The club is affiliated to the Upplands Fotbollförbund.
