Published: - Mar 09, 2020

Tasnim – Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

World soccer’s governing body on Monday confirmed the move, which will see fixtures from both March and June pushed back to later dates.

However, FIFA also added in their statement that some of the affected matches may still be played provided both member associations mutually agree, and on the condition that they receive prior approval from both FIFA and the AFC.

It is expected that the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers that were to be played this month will now be held in October while the matches which were slated for June will be rescheduled for November 2020.