Mar 10, 2020

PLDC – Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard resigned as general manager of Persepolis football club on Tuesday.

Ansarifard was appointed as Persepolis GM in last year’s August but has stepped down from his role after six months in charge.

Persepolis is facing financial difficulties in paying the players and coaches’ wages.

The Iran professional league (IPL) leader sits top of the table with 10 points above the second team.

The Persepolis club has announced that it will introduce the new general manager today.