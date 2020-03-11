Published: - Mar 11, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal is the best Iranian football club in the latest Club World Ranking.

Esteghlal, who is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) in the current season, sits first in the ranking with 4222 points.

Another Iranian football giant Persepolis is second with 4053 points.

Zob Ahan is the third Iranian team in the ranking with 3243 points and Sepahan is fourth (3063).

Liverpool is first, followed by Barcelona and Flamengo.

Club World Ranking is a ranking system of the best soccer teams, top scorers and coaches in the world, based on match results over the past 52 weeks.