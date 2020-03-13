Iran A Candidate to Become Best National ّFutsal Team in the World
Tasnim – Iran’s senior men’s futsal team has been candidate to become the Best National Team in the World.
According to the Futsal Planet website, Iran will vie with nine other teams to win the one of the most traditional prizes of futsal.
Gelareh Nazemi (referee), Sara Shirbeigi (woman futsal player), Farzaneh Tavasoli (woman futsal goalkeeper) and Sepehr Mohammadi (men futsal goalkeeper) have been already nominated to win the award in their own categories.
Best National Team in the World
Nominees
(In strict alphabetical order!)
Brazil
Brazil Women
Iran
Japan Under 20
Portugal
Russia
Spain
Spain Under 19
Spain Women
Thailand
