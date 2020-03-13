Published: - Mar 13, 2020

Tasnim – Iran’s senior men’s futsal team has been candidate to become the Best National Team in the World.

According to the Futsal Planet website, Iran will vie with nine other teams to win the one of the most traditional prizes of futsal.

Gelareh Nazemi (referee), Sara Shirbeigi (woman futsal player), Farzaneh Tavasoli (woman futsal goalkeeper) and Sepehr Mohammadi (men futsal goalkeeper) have been already nominated to win the award in their own categories.

Best National Team in the World

Nominees

(In strict alphabetical order!)

Brazil

Brazil Women

Iran

Japan Under 20

Portugal

Russia

Spain

Spain Under 19

Spain Women

Thailand