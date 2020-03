Published: - Mar 14, 2020

Tasnim – Ali Fathollahzadeh resigned from his role as Esteghlal general manager on Saturday.

He had been appointed as the club’s GM in late February but stepped down from his role less than a month.

Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard has recently stepped down from his role as general manager of Persepolis.

Under his management, Esteghlal won the Iran Professional League twice in 2001 and 2014 and Hazfi Cup four times.