Published: - Mar 16, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran football and futsal coach Ahmad Taheri died of coronavirus on Monday.

The coach had undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor four months ago, which causes a weak immune response.

Taheri coached many Iranian futsal teams including Bank Tejarat, Peyman and Esteghlal.

He also served as Iran national futsal team’s sporting director.

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran has risen to 853, with 15,000 confirmed cases in the country. All sporting events in the country, which had been already called off until April 2, had been postponed until April 20.