Tasnim – Sepahan coach Miguel Teixeira says that more Iranian players can play in Primeira Liga.

Mehdi Taremi, Mehrdad Mohammadi and Amir Abedzadeh are three Iranian players who play in the Portugese league.

Now, the Portuguese assistant coach of Sepahan says that Payam Niazmand, Soroush Rafiei and Mohammad Mohebbi can also play in Primeira Liga.

“Mohammadi and Taremi have had excellent times and nothing surprises me, especially Mohammadi who is my player. What they have done will earn them invitations to Portugal and abroad. Aves is not in good condition in the current season but Taremi went to a very stable club – Rio Ave - with one of the best coaches in Portugal. They helped him a lot,” he said in an interview with A Bola.

“Three players at Sepahan can play in Portugal, especially for what they did in the Asian Champions League. I speak about our 24-year-old goalkeeper Payam, who has already been approached to play there. Our midfielder Rafiei, who is a very experienced player, and Mohebi, who represented Iran Olympic football team and scored two goals against Cambodia in Iran senior football team,” he added.