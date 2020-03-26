Published: - Mar 26, 2020

PLDC – Rio Ave forward Mehdi Taremi is the best penalty winner in Primeira Liga.

According to Opta, Taremi has won six penalties in the current season.

In the match against Sporting Lisbon, Taremi won three penalties and helped his team to win the match 3-2.

The 28-year-old striker has also scored eight goals and assisted one so far.

Taremi can play in a bigger Portuguese team next season.

The Iran international has scored 20 goals in 45 matches for Team Melli.