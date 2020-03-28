Published: - Mar 28, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran national women’s football team are 70th in the latest FIFA world rankings, which was released on Friday.

The Iranian team remained unchanged in the ranking with 1358 points.

The two-time defending world champion Americans, who won the recent SheBelieves Cup, accrued 2,181 points. Second-ranked Germany was next at 2,090, with France (2,036), the Netherlands (2,032) and Sweden (2,007) rounding out the top five.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 26 June 2020.