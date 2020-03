Published: - Mar 31, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team doctor Kaveh Sotoudeh has recovered enough to get out of intensive care on Monday.

He was diagnosed with covid-19 last week.

Esteghlal’s head of board of directors Esmaeil Khalilzadeh had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but has released from hospital.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus reached 2,757on Monday.