Published: - Apr 05, 2020

Tasnim – Sepahan coach Amir Ghalenoei has been linked with a move to Esteghlal football team.

Ghalenoei’s current deal with Sepahan runs out in the summer and the Isfahan-based football club is reportedly reluctant to pen new contract with the coach.

Iranian media reports suggest that Ghalenoei will replace Farhad Majidi as Esteghlal coach in the next season.

Ghalenoei is the most decorated Iranian coach and has won five Iran Professional League titles with Esteghlal and Sepahan but he has not won any title since 2013.