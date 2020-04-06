Published: - Apr 06, 2020

Tasnim – Andrea Stramaccioni’s agent Federico Pastorello said the Italian coach misses Iran and Esteghlal football club.

Stramaccioni resigned as coach of Esteghlal in December after the Iranian football club failed to respect contractual obligations.

The Italian coach had led the Iranian side to first place in the Persian Gulf Pro League this season.

“Stramaccioni loves Iranian people and he misses the warmness of this country. Unforgettable,” Pastorello said in a post on his Instagram account.