Published: - Apr 10, 2020

PLDC - Iranian local media reports suggest that former Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon will replace Dragan Skocic in Iran national football team.

Iran was originally scheduled to meet Bahrain on June 9 under leadership of Skocic and the Croatian coach’s contract is finished on the day.

Now, the federation has reportedly decided to appoint Calderon as Iran coach, because the 2022 World Cup qualification has been postponed due to coronavirus.

ISNA has reported that Persepolis has to pay Calderon USD 550,000 but the Argentinian coach has accepted to forego his payment and pen a contract with the football federation.

Iranian media had criticized the football federation for appointment of Skocic in early February.