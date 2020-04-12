Published: - Apr 12, 2020

Tasnim – Former Iran coach Marc Wilmots has praised Team Melli forward Sardar Azmoun.

In an interview with Radio Marte, the Belgian coach said Azmoun is good enough to join Napoli.

“I worked with the player in Iran national football team for six months. I used him as central midfielder in 4-2-3-1, so he had more space to come from behind,” Wilmots said.

“Sardar is hungry to score. He has had excellent seasons in Zenit. He is just 25 and can now move on to a higher step,” he added.

Italian media recently reported that Napoli monitors the situation of Azmoun, who has scored 11 goals and five assists so far this season.