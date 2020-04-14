Published: - Apr 14, 2020

Tehran Times - Zenit football club sporting director Javier Ribalta says that they don’t want to sell Sardar Azmoun.

Italian media have reported that Napoli are monitoring the situation of Azmoun, who has scored eleven goals and five assists so far this season. However, Ribalta says the team’s striker is going nowhere.

“I read about the issue in the newspapers but we have not yet received any offer. Sardar is a complete player and has a lot of experience playing in Russia and in the Iran national team. He is physically strong and fast and attacks very well. Sardar also fits well into spaces. He has scored many goals and is a very important player for us,” he said in an interview with Napolisoccer.net.

“We are not in a hurry to sell him. Zenit don’t face a financial difficulty and I think it doesn’t change too much for Zenit in the transfer window,” he added.

“Hopefully we will go back to normal life in six months after the coronavirus pandemic but Zenit are not going to sell Azmoun and if someone shows interest in signing him or others, it might not be so simple,” Ribalta concluded.