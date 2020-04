Published: - Apr 14, 2020

Tasnim – Jefferson Yuri de Sousa Matias has terminated his contract with Iranian football club Tractor.

The 25-year-old Brazilian defender joined Tractor in January but played just two matches for the Tabriz-based football team before the competitions were halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Matias had joined Tractor from Portuguese football team Academica.

Tractor sits third in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 10 points behind leader Persepolis.