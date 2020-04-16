Published: - Apr 16, 2020

Tasnim – Brazilian goalkeeper Fernando de Jesus is going to file a complaint against Iranian football club Pars Jonoubi.

Pars Jonoubi has canceled the goalie’s contract but has yet to settle his debt. Now, the 36-year-old wants to file a lawsuit against the Iranian team.

Fernando de Jesus has already filed a complaint against another Iranian team Machine Sazi and the team has been banned from signing any new players for the next three transfer windows.

It’s not for the first time an Iranian team is threatened by a transfer ban.