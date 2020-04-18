Published: - Apr 18, 2020

Tehran Times - Sports Medicine Federation of Islamic Republic Iran (SMFIRI) announced that it will make a decision on whether Iran Professional League (IPL) will resume its 2019-20 season on May 4.

Reza Saeidi, SMFIRI spokesman, said the federation will wait more to decide on the competition’s resumption.

“The matches will reopen when officials deem conditions safe from the novel coronavirus,” Saeidi said.

“The health of sportspersons is important for us. All sporting events have been suspended until May 20 and we will make a decision on May 4 about the resumption of the Iran football league,” he added.

Sporting activities across the world have come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 150,000 lives so far.

The health ministry said that the Islamic Republic’s death toll had reached 5,301 among a total of 80,868 infected people.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had already postponed all soccer games and competitions scheduled for May and June.