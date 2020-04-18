Published: - Apr 18, 2020

Tasnim – Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan has said that he will leave Iranian team Persepolis at the end of the current season.

The iconic player is in Iraq at the moment after the Iran Professional League was postponed due to COVID-19.

“This is my last season in Persepolis and I want to experience another league,” Rasan said in an interview with Qatari newspaper Al Watan.

“I’ve received many offers from Persian Gulf countries and Espanyol as well. But I will wait until the end of the season to make the best decision,” he added.

Rasan had already been linked with a move to Al Sadd of Qatar.