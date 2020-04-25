Published: - Apr 25, 2020

Tasnim – Former Sepahan midfielder Moharram Navidkia has been linked with a move to the Isfahan-based football team.

Amir Ghalenoei has failed to meet expectations at Sepahan in the last two seasons and the club’s officials have reportedly considered Navidkia as his replacement.

Navidkia is a popular face in Isfahan and as a player he has won five Iran Professional League (IPL) titles with Sepahan.

He also worked as interim coach in Sepahan in 2015.

Navidkia retired from football in 2016 after 16 years playing for the team.