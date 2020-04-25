Published: - Apr 25, 2020

Tasnim - Mladen Zganjer and Anton Usnik have been named as new assistant coaches of Iran national football team.

The two coaches will be added to Iranian assistants Vahid Hashemian and Karim Bagheri in Team Melli.

Zganjer has already worked as goalkeeping coach at U-21 Croatia team and Kuwait.

Usnik also was Dragan Skocic’s assistant in Iran’s Sanat Naft football team.

Iran national football team sits third in Group C, five points behind Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification.