Published: - Apr 26, 2020

Tasnim – Qatari club Al Ahly is seeking the return of Iranian midfielder Omid Ebrahimi, staddoha.com reported.

Ebrahimi joined Al Ahly in July 2018 but was loaned to Belgian top-flight team Eupen a year later.

Now, the Qatari club is going to return the iconic midfielder for the new season.

Ebrahimi played 21 matches for Al Ahly and scored four goals for the team in the 2018-19 season.