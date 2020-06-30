Published: - Jun 30, 2020

Tasnim – Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that Team Melli has a lot of work to do.

Iran has four must-win game in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

“Let's get to work! We have a lot of work to do today ... it's going to be a long day,” Skocic shared on his Instagram account.

The Croatian coach attended the match between Paykan and Iran in Iran Professional League Sunday night, where the Reds defeated the struggling team 3-1.