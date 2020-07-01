Published: - Jul 01, 2020

Tasnim - Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored a late goal against Sporting Braga to seal three points for Rio Ave.

Rio Ave defeated Braga 4-3 in a thrilling Primeira Liga outing on Tuesday at Stadio Dos Arcos to move up to fifth place in the table.

Both teams went into the game needing a win which would boost their Europa League ambitions.

Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the match.

He first was on target in the 34th minute. Taremi also found the back of the net in the injury time from the penalty spot.