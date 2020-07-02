Published: - Jul 02, 2020

Tasnim – Iran national football team coaches Anton Usnik and Mladen Zganjer arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

Zganjer, goalkeeping coach, and Usnik, who has previously worked as Dragan Skocic’s assistant at Sanat Naft, had left Iran after football competitions were halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vahid Hashemian and Karim Bagheri are Iranian assistants of Dragan Skocic.

The Iran national football team currently sits third in Group C, five points behind Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification.