Published: - Jul 03, 2020

Tasnim - The Portuguese newspaper Record has reported that Rio Ave forward Mehdi Taremi will join Benfica next season.

According to the report, Taremi is expected to cost around 10 million euros.

The 27-year-old Iranian has his first season in European football and has scored 16 goals so far for Rio Ave.

Mehdi Taremi has been also linked with French clubs including Nantes and Marseille.

Boavista goalkeeper Helton Leite has been also caught the eye of Benfica, Record reported.