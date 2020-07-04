Published: - Jul 04, 2020

PLDC – Alireza Beiranvand can remain in Persepolis until the end of the season, Belgian club Antwerp said.

Beiranvand officially is Antwerp goalkeeper from July 1 but he cannot join the team due to coronavirus restriction.

Now, the Belgian club has announced Beiranvand can stay in Iran if Persepolis pays his salary.

According to the deal, Persepolis must pay him 50,000 euros per month.

Persepolis has yet to express its satisfaction with Antwerp’s offer.