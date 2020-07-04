Published: - Jul 04, 2020

Tehran Times - Media reports suggest that Syrian football association has reached an agreement with Iran for a friendly match.

According to @syria_pro_sport, the match has been scheduled for Sept. 3.

The Eagles of Qasioun will also meet Iran’s archrivals Iraq in a friendly match five days later.

Iran and Syria are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran are in Group C, five points behind Iraq.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ have four must-win match ahead.

Deagan Skocic’s team are scheduled to host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in Phnom Penh.

Iran’s last two matches against Bahrain and Iraq - which are very crucial - will be against Bahrain and Iraq on November 12 and 17 in Tehran.

Syria also lead Group A with 15 points, eight points ahead of China.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.