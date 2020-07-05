Published: - Jul 05, 2020

Tasnim – The match between Pars Jonoubi and Esteghlal in the Iran Professional League (IPL) was postponed after 12 players and staff of Esteghlal tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was supposed to travel to the southern city of Bushehr to meet Pars Jonoubi on Sunday but the match was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi has shut down the team’s training for two weeks.

The Nassaji and Foolad match in IPL Matchweek 23 will most likely be postponed as well after several players of Foolad tested positive for COVID-19.