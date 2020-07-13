Published: - Jul 13, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Arya Barzegar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Iranian football club has reported that the player was accompanying Persepolis in Tabriz but returned to Tehran as soon as he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

A number of Esteghlal and Foolad players have also tested positive for the virus.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran over the previous 24 hours was 194, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said Sunday.

Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 12,829.