Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Teymourian out of coma

Tehran Times - Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Serjik Teymourian has emerged from a medically induced coma and is slowly progressing after a car accident.

The 46-year-old player was left in coma on Saturday but he has reportedly emerged from his coma in Tehran’s Shohaday-e Tajrish Hospital.

Teymourian, the older brother of ex-national team player Andranik, previously played for Esteghlal in Iran and the German side Maintz 05 between 1998 to 2000 as a defensive midfielder.

He was hospitalized in intensive care unit after the accident and Andranik says that his brother suffers from acute kidney injury at the moment.

