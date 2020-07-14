Published: - Jul 14, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand finally traveled to Belgium to join Antwerp.

He will have to participate at the club’s medical exam.

Beiranvand will officially join the Belgian football team if he successfully passes the medical examination.

He had been prevented from traveling to Belgium in mid-June for the measures taken by the European Union (EU) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beiranvand has been a key player for Persepolis in the last three years, helping the Reds win the Iran Professional League three times.