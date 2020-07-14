Published: - Jul 14, 2020

Tasnim – Reza Mohajeri stepped down as coach of Iran’s Machine Sazi football club on Monday.

He had been appointed as Machine Sazi coach two weeks ago but parted company with the Tabriz-based football club by mutual consent.

Under his leadership, Machine Sazi lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman and Persepolis.

Mohajeri was Machine Sazi’s third coach in the current season after Rasoul Khatibi and Ahad Sheikh Lari.

He has reportedly been linked with a move to Gol Gohar as Majid Jalali’s replacement.