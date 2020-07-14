Published: - Jul 14, 2020

Tasnim – Pars Jonoubi football team coach Hooman Afazeli announced his resignation in protest of a decision made by the Iran League Organization.

Pars Jonoubi was supposed to host Esteghlal last week but the Tehran-based football team didn’t travel to Jam since they claimed that more than 25 percent of their players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Afazeli said they have understood Esteghlal could have played them because less than 25 percent of their players had tested positive.

According to him, Pars Jonoubi should have been awarded a 3-0 win but the league organization has said the match will be held in the future.

Pars Jonoubi has yet to accept Afazeli’s resignation.