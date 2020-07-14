Published: - Jul 14, 2020

Tehran Times - Ex-Esteghlal defender Mehdi Pashazadeh is new head coach of struggling team Shahin Bushehr in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Pashazadeh will lead the Bushehr based football team until the end of the season.

Pashazadeh has just six games to save Shahin from relegation.

He has replaced Croatian coach Miso Krsticevic, who didn’t return to Iran due to coronavirus concerns.

Shahin Bushehr, rooted to the bottom of the table, have bagged just 17 points from 24 matches.

They will meet another struggling team Gol Gohar on Friday.