Published: - Jul 16, 2020

Tehran Times - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nominated two coaches of Iran among the list of greatest coaches in the history of the AFC Asian Cup.

Mohammad Ranjbar (winner in 1972) and Heshmat Mohajerani (winner in 1976) are two Iranian coaches in the 10-man list.

In the 64-year history of the tournament, only 16 men have won the AFC Asian Cup as a head coach.

The list also included Khalil al-Zayani of Saudi Arabia (winner of 1984 edition), Carlos Alberto Parreira of Brazil (winner in 1980 and 1988), Ange Postecoglou of Australia (winner in 2015), Zico of Brazil (winner in 2004), Philippe Troussier of France (winner in 2000), Jorvan Vieira of Brazil (winner in 2007), Alberto Zaccheroni of Italy (winner in 2011) and Felix Sanchez of Spain (winner in 2019).