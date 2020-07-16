Published: - Jul 16, 2020

PLDC - Jibril Rajoub, head of Palestine Football Federation, has said that Iran has requested them to play a friendly match.

He said that Palestine will face Iraq in a warm-up match but has not yet decided about playing with Iran.

Iran has wanted Palestine to play in October.

Team Melli is third in Group C, five points behind Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran has already arranged a friendly match with Uzbekistan on September 7.