Published: - Jul 16, 2020

Tasnim – Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan will most likely leave Iranian team Persepolis at the end of the current season.

Persepolis has failed to pay its debt to the iconic midfielder.

Qatari teams are interested in landing the coveted player.

Resan has played a key role in Persepolis’ success in the past three years, helping it to win six titles in Iran football.

The Iranian football giant is trying to overcome financial problems after parting company with Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic and Gabriel Calderon from Argentina.