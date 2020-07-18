Published: - Jul 18, 2020

Tasnim - Esteghlal football team defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in its away game in Matchweek 25 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Cheick Diabate and Amir Arsalan Motahari scored for the visiting team in the 30th and 90th minutes respectively to seal three points for the Blues.

In Tabriz, Tractor beat Sepahan 2-1 and moved to second place. Ehsan Hajisafi and Reza Asadi scored for the Tabriz-based football team and Soroush Rafiei found the back of the net for Sepahan.

In Bushehr, Gol Gohar defeated Shahin 4-2, Saipa and Paykan ended in a 0-0 stalemate, Nassaji played out 0-0 with Naft Masjed Soleyman and Pars Jonoubi defeated 10-man Shahr Khodro 2-1.

On Saturday, Persepolis will host Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis sits top of the table with 56 points, 12 points above Tractor.