Published: - Jul 19, 2020

Tasnim – Rio Ave Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the match against Santa Clara on Saturday.

Rio Ave kept its hopes to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with the draw at the Stadio Dos Arcos.

Taremi put the visiting team in the lead in the 23rd minute but Ze Manuael levelled the score just before the halftime.

Fabio Rafael Cordoso made it 2-1 for Santa Clara but with nine minutes remaining, Taremi converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

Taremi has scored 16 goals in 28 matches for Rio Ave.