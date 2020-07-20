Published: - Jul 20, 2020

Tasnim – Team Melli Iranian assistant Vahid Hashemian held talks with Croatian coach Dragan Skocic in Iran Football Federation’s headquarters on Monday.

Hashemian has returned to Iran after several months since leaving the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

The ex-Iran striker was Marc Wilmots’s assistant in Iran national football team and will continue his cooperation with Iran as Skocic’s assistant.

Iran will host Hong Kong on October 7, and will travel to Cambodia five days later. Team Melli will also face Bahrain and Iraq on November 11 and 16 respectively based on the new match dates scheduled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).