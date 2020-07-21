Published: - Jul 21, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian media reports suggest that Persepolis striker Ali Alipour has been linked with a move to a Russian team.

The name of the Russian team remains unknown.

Alipour had been previously linked with Belgian team Zulte Waregem and Rio Ave of Portugal and now the Russian team has expressed interest in signing the player.

Alipour has scored eight goals for Persepolis in the current season.

Persepolis is challenging with financial problems and it’s not unlikely that to negotiate with the Russian team.