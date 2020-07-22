Published: - Jul 22, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic says he doesn’t care about clean sheets since victory is more important than his personal success.

Clean sheets are often how goalkeepers are judged, but the Croatian goalie insisted that three points in the tally are all that matters.

Radosevis has made 11 appearances in the current season and has kept 10 clean sheets.

“At the end of the day it is about the results. I do want a clean sheet, but if we are going to win a game 4-3 then we are still going to get three points and that is all that matters. I will be happier for scoring four goals than conceding three goals. It is about the team, not about clean sheets,” Rado said.

Persepolis is scheduled to meet Naft Masjed Soleyman on Friday and will win the title even with a draw against the team.

“We are very close to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fourth time in a row. We know how strong Naft Masjed Solyman is but we are ready to defeat them,” the Croat added.

Radosevic is Persepolis’s main custodian after Alireza Beiranvand left to join Belgian team Antwerp.

“I am very satisfied with what I have done in the past three matches. But we have five matches ahead. Persepolis also needs to win its two matches in Hazfi Cup to defend its title,” he concluded.