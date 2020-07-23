Published: - Jul 23, 2020

FC Zenit - On 22 July the 2019/20 Russian Premier Liga season came to an end with Zenit finishing as champions. The golden boot will also be coming to St. Petersburg with Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun both topping the charts on 17 goals each.

The blue-white-blue players finished ahead of Arsenal Tula's Yevgeny Lutsenko (15 goals), Spartak Moscow's Alexander Sobolev, CSKA'a Nikol Vlasic and Lokomotiv's Alexei Miranchuk (all on 12 goals each).