Published: - Jul 27, 2020

Ajax have reportedly made contact with Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh as the winger looks set to move on from a disappointing two-year spell with the Seagulls.

The Iran international joined the Premier League side from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018 for a club record £17m.

While PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the 26-year-old, Ajax director of football Marc Overmars appears to have stolen a march on their Eredivisie rivals.

There has been no mention of how much Brighton would want in terms of a sale, but manager Graham Potter’s recent comments suggest the south coast club would listen to reasonable offers.

Speaking about Jahanbakhsh’s situation, the Brighton & Hove Independent quoted Potter as saying: “Of course he will be frustrated because he wants to play and I understand that.

“He’s great and does his best all the time, but he wants to play more like any other footballer.

“So that’s something we have to think about during the summer break, we have to do what’s right for him and the club. But he is a good player and can help us.

“But again, from his perspective it is understandable that he wants to play more.”

Jahanbakhsh has earned 50 caps for his country, scoring seven goals for the Persian Stars in the process.