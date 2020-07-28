Published: - Jul 28, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team defeated Pars Jonoubi on Monday and moved up to the Iran Professional League (IPL) second place.

The match had originally been scheduled for early July but was cancelled after Esteghlal players tested positive for COVID-19.

Esteghlal defeated Pars Jonoubi 2-0 and leapfrogged Sepahan and Tractor on goal difference.

Ali Karimi and Cheick Diabate were on target for the Blues.

In Ghaemshahr, Nassaji battled back from 2-0 down to beat 9-man Foolad 3-2.

Luciano Pereira Mendes and Moussa Coulibaly were on target for the visiting team but Foolad was reduced to 10-man after Vahid Heydarieh was sent off for his second yellow card in the 65th minute.

With 10 minutes remaining, Hamed Shiri pulled a goal back and leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Foolad midfielder Mohammad Abshak was shown a straight red card in the added time and Mojtaba Mamashli scored the winner with a header just before the final whistle.

Persepolis on Friday won the IPL title with 62 points with four matches to go.

Esteghlal, Sepahan and Tractor all have 45 points.