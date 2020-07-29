Published: - Jul 29, 2020

Tasnim - Iran international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi returned to Russian football team Rostov.

Ezatolahi joined Rostov in 2015 but was loaned to Russian teams Anzhi Makhachkala and Amkar Perm, Reading of England and Belgian team Eupen.

Russian site Sport-express.ru has reported that Ezatolahi has returned to Rostov.

Meanwhile, according to the site, Premier League football clubs including Arsenal, Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City and Serie A clubs Napoli and Fiorentina are going to sign Zenit’s Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun.