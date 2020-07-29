Published: - Jul 29, 2020

TheArgus - Alireza Jahanbakhsh has won Albion's goal of the season award.

But there was a very late entry on to the podium.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that the Iran international’s overhead kick against Chelsea only took 62% of the votes.

His spectacular finish from Lewis Dunk’s header secured a 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day and was his second goal for the club.

Yves Bissouma finished second – also with his second goal for the club.

He opened his Premier League account with a shot into the top corner from outside the penalty area at Burnley on Sunday.

Third place went to one of the Seagulls’ most important goals of the campaign, finished by Neal Maupay after great interplay to beat Arsenal in the first match after lockdown.